One killed as oil tanker catches fire in Himachal Pradesh's Una

One person was killed while a few others suffered injuries when an oil tanker overturned and caught fire at Tahliwala Kaswa in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Sunday, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 20:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
One person was killed while a few others suffered injuries when an oil tanker overturned and caught fire at Tahliwala Kaswa in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Sunday, officials said. Several vehicles, shops and were destroyed in the fire which has now been brought under control, the officials said.

"Due to which 15 shops and some vehicles have been damaged and one person died on the spot seven persons got minor injuries and one person major injured. Major injured person refer to Regional Hospital Una for medical treatment," the District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) of Una district. The deceased have been identified as Subhash Chander resident of Punjab.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

