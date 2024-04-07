Left Menu

TN: Fire breaks out at Vellalore dump yard in Coimbatore, 300 fire brigades at spot

A massive fire broke out at Vellalore dump yard in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, fire department officials said.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 20:25 IST
Visuals from Vellalore dump yard, Tamil Nadu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out at Vellalore dump yard in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, fire department officials said. According to the officials, the fire broke out on Saturday night.

The efforts to contain the flames as well as the smoke that has engulfed the nearby areas are underway, the officials said. They added that around 40 private water lorries, 14 fire tenders and 300 fire brigades are at the spot carrying out the dousing operation for the second consecutive day.

The cause of the fire and the amount of legacy waste gutted are yet to be ascertained, they said. Visuals from the spot showed thick black smoke rising from the waste, which is reportedly spread across around two acres of the dump yard.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

