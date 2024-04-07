Jammu Police intensifies crackdown on drug trafficking: 85 peddlers arrested, 71 cases registered

In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, Jammu Police arrested 85 peddlers and registered 71 cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Sunday. Under the supervision of Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vinod Kumar, the police intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking, showcasing a zero-tolerance approach towards crime in the region.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Kumar said, "This year 71 cases have been registered, 85 people have been arrested, different contraband have been seized including heroin." He said that Jammu Police identified 14 locations as drug hot spots in the city and carried out 85 raids at these places besides increasing the presence of manpower.

"We've pinpointed 14 areas within the city known for drug activity and conducted 85 raids in those areas. Additionally, we've ramped up surveillance by district special branch officials in these targeted locations," said Jammu SP. He stated that within the last three months, 13 well-known drug dealers have been charged under the strict NDPS Act.

Kumar further informed that the Jammu Police conducted awareness drive to tackle drug menace among people and established a drug rehabilitation centre in Jammu for the drug addicted youth who are treated as victims. "On drive against drugs by Jammu Police awarness drive was conducted. 13 peddlers have been detained so far. A drug de-addiction centre has been established in Jammu. Investigating officers are being trained to check the drug menace," said the Jammu SSP.

Seeking active support of people in eradicating the drug menace, he said even if any police personnel was found involved in drug peddling, strict action will be taken against such persons as per the prevalent laws. "To control drugs in the region, Jammu Police have adopted some strategies, including awareness programmes, anti-drug rallies, Nukkad Natak, seminars", informed Kumar.

He appealed people of Jammu to inform them if any drug trafficking is happening in their area, so that the peddlers can be arrested. "Out of all the cases, law enforcement has disrupted the connections and networks of 47 cases in the last three months and seized three properties belonging to well-known drug dealers, with plans for similar actions against others underway," Kumar informed. (ANI)

