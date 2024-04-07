Left Menu

"People's sympathy is with Arvind Kejriwal," says AAP minister Kailash Gahlot

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot on Sunday asserted that the public would seek retribution for Arvind Kejriwal's arrest just ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and give an answer to the 'dictatorship'.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot on Sunday asserted that the public would seek retribution for Arvind Kejriwal's arrest just ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and give an answer to the 'dictatorship'. While speaking to ANI, Kailash Gahlot said, "People's sympathy is with Arvind Kejriwal. People are angry at how Arvind Kejriwal was arrested and jailed. Before the elections, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested and people will respond to this dictatorship through their votes in this Lok Sabha election."

Speaking on Kejriwal's arrest, Kailash Gahlot said that it is a mere election tactic by the BJP, to keep away AAP leaders away from the public ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls. "BJP has just one motive, to keep Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain in jail and keep them away from the public. They just aim to stop Kejriwal and AAP," Gahlot said.

Earlier today, Delhi minister Gopal Rai also urged the public of Delhi to vote for the Aam Aadmi party on May 25 in order to show their support for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Earlier, at a public address during a collective fasting program organized by the party, in support of the Delhi Chief Minister, Gopal Rai said, "There is only one way to get Arvind Kejriwal out of jail. There are elections in Delhi on May 25. Press the broom button (AAP symbol) so much that the EVM record is broken," Gopal Rai said.

Notably, the AAP leaders observed a hunger strike on Sunday at Jantar Mantar against the arrest of party national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Sunday. Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was sent to judicial custody until April 15 and is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money-laundering case linked to a liquor excise policy scam. (ANI)

