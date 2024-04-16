Lok Sabha Elections: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita to campaign for AAP in Gujarat

The Aam Aadmi Party has named Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the list of 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha election campaign in Gujarat. The party has named its major leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Singh, to woo the voters in the state.

The list also includes Dr Sandeep Pathak, Pankaj Gupta, Raghav Chadha, Satendra Jain, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, Aman Arora, Gopal Italia, Isudan Gadhvi, Hemant Khava, Sudhir Vaghani, Alpesh Kathiriya, Rajubhai Solanki, Jagmalbhai Wala, Jewel Vasra, Kailash Gadhvi, Dr Ramesh Patel, Monoj Sorathiya, Sagarbhai Rabari, Pravin Ram, Yuvraj Singh Jadeja, Raju Karpada, Chetan Raval, Gouri Desai, Karshan Bhadarka Bapu, Reshmaben Patel, Naresh Poonabhai Bariya, Niranjan Vasava, Radhika Rathwa, Pankaj Patel, Jayesh Sangada and Ram Dhaduk. The BJP whitewashed the Congress in the 2014 and 2019 general elections by winning all 26 constituencies in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gujarat will vote for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in a single phase on May 7 across all the 26 parliamentary constituencies in the state. The counting of votes is slated for June 4. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all 26 seats with a vote share of 63.1 per cent while the Congress party bagged 32.6 per cent vote share.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party registered victory in all 26 seats with a vote share of 60.1 per cent whereas Congress received 33.5 per cent of votes. (ANI)

