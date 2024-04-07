Left Menu

BSF recovers 350 grams of heroin from Punjab's Tarn Taran

According to a press release issued by the BSF, on Sunday morning, the BSF intelligence wing received information regarding suspected smuggling activities in the border area of Tarn Taran district. Promptly responding to this information, BSF troops conducted a thorough search operation in the suspected area.

Border Security Force personnel recovered one packet of suspected heroin, weighing 350 grams in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Sunday. According to a press release issued by the BSF, on Sunday morning, the BSF intelligence wing received information regarding suspected smuggling activities in the border area of Tarn Taran district. Promptly responding to this information, BSF troops conducted a thorough search operation in the suspected area.

During the search operation at about 06:13 am, BSF troops recovered one packet of suspected heroin, weighing 350 grams. The narcotics were found wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a nylon loop. This recovery took place in a wheat field adjacent to Kalsian village in Tarn Taran District.

The reliable information provided by the BSF intelligence wing and the vigilant action of the troops has significantly contributed to thwarting narcotics smuggling bids from across the border, said the BSF. (ANI)

