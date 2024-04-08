Left Menu

Brazil's Lula calls meeting on the future of Petrobras CEO, sources say

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called a meeting on Sunday evening with three cabinet ministers that could decide on whether to replace the chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras Jean Paul Prates, two sources told Reuters.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 08-04-2024 05:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 05:51 IST
Brazil's Lula calls meeting on the future of Petrobras CEO, sources say
  • Country:
  • Brazil

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called a meeting on Sunday evening with three cabinet ministers that could decide on whether to replace the chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras Jean Paul Prates, two sources told Reuters. The ministers of Finance, Fernando Haddad, of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, and Lula's chief of staff, Rui Costa, were summoned to the meeting at the presidential residence, the Alvorada Palace, according to the sources who asked to remain anonymous.

The meeting takes place after a week of speculation that Prates would be replaced. On Thursday, government sources said the resignation of the Petrobras chief executive was likely in the coming days. One of the sources told Reuters on Sunday that Prates would not survive "to the end of the week."

The president of Brazil's National Development Bank (BNDES), Aloizio Mercadante, a close aide to Lula, has been named as a possible candidate to take over from Prates. Uncertainty about the future of Petrobras brought volatility to the company's shares prices in recent sessions.

Prates has been under fire from parts of the government that want to see him bring down fuel prices and ramp up job-creating investments. Last month, he clashed with cabinet members over a Petrobras dividend withheld from investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024