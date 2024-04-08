Left Menu

Congress attacks Modi government over policies concerning environmental protection

Congress on Monday attacked the BJP-led central government over its policies concerning environmental protection and said the Forest Conservation Amendment Act undermines the Forest Rights Act of 2006, doing away with provisions for the consent of local communities and other statutory requirements for forest clearance in vast areas

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 19:31 IST
Congress attacks Modi government over policies concerning environmental protection
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress on Monday attacked the BJP-led central government over its policies concerning environmental protection and said the Forest Conservation Amendment Act undermines the Forest Rights Act of 2006, doing away with provisions for the consent of local communities and other statutory requirements for forest clearance in vast areas. Party leader Jairam Ramesh made the remarks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's to Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

He said on X that the dense, biodiversity-rich Hasdeo Aranya forest, considered the "lungs of the state" is under threat. He accused PM Modi of "paying lip service" to the slogan of Jal-Jangal-Zameen.

"The dealings of the BJP here have shown that their friendship with corporate cronies runs much deeper than their sense of duty to the people," he said. Referring to Hasdeo Aranya forest, he said when the Congress Party was in power, "we had 40 coal blocks in this forest cancelled by the Union Coal Ministry to protect the sacred forest".

He said the BJP government in the state "reversed this decision". Jairam Ramesh said PM Modi dedicated the Nagarnar Steel Plant, "conceptualised and initiated by Manmohan Singh government - to the public in October last year, to much fanfare".

He alleged that the BJP government has been planning to privatise this plant since 2020. "In the lead up to Assembly elections last year, Home Minister Amit Shah came to Bastar and promised that the plant will not be privatised - but the fact is that the BJP government is yet to provide concrete assurances to validate this claim. Can the BJP show any proof that it never intended to and never will sell this steel plant to their corporate friends?" Jairam Ramesh asked.

The Congress leader said that the Forest Rights Act, 2006, grants marginal and tribal communities a path to assert their rights over the forest land on which they have been traditionally dependent. "Last year, when PM Modi introduced the Forest Conservation Amendment Act...the new Act undermines the Forest Rights Act of 2006, doing away with provisions for the consent of local communities and other statutory requirements for forest clearance in vast areas," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024