Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Indore Police arrest civic official for alleged rape

According to the police, the crime was committed in 2022 and the victim recently lodged a complaint against the accused at MIG police station in the district.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 19:55 IST
Madhya Pradesh: Indore Police arrest civic official for alleged rape
Accused in police custody (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Chief Municipal Officer (CMO), currently posted in Dhanpuri Municipality in Shahdol district, was arrested for allegedly raping a girl in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a police official said. According to the police, the crime was committed in 2022 and the victim recently complained about the accused at MIG police station in the district.

MIG police station in-charge, Manish Lodha told ANI, "On March 23, 2024, a girl had complained to MIG police that a family friend of her befriended her and after that, he made physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. They had relations for around two years and later, the accused refused to marry her." The police official further said that their relationship was started in 2022 and they had the relationship for around two years. The victim was a minor at the time of the incident. The accused has been identified as Prabhat Warkade, posted as CMO at Dhanpuri Municipality.

"Acting on the complaint of the victim, the police had registered a case against the accused under IPC Section 376, POCSO act and started the search for the accused. On Sunday, the police arrested the accused and he would be produced before the court," Lodha added. Further proceedings into the matter are underway, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024