Manipur: One dead after hit by Assam Rifles' vehicle
One 16th Assam Rifles Maram of Hengbung AR post vehicle on Monday knocked down a local resulting in his death, the press release from Imphal police stated.
- Country:
- India
One 16th Assam Rifles Maram of Hengbung AR post vehicle on Monday knocked down a local resulting in his death, the press release from Imphal police stated. At around 8:30 am, the truck of the Assam Rifles knocked down the victim identified as 21-year-old Mahaingam Horam of Tingsong Centre Village, the press release added.
The victim succumbed to his injury at the spot near the Srenapati District Council along NH- 02, under the police station & District Senapati, according to the press release. The truck fled away towards the Mao side. The dead body has been deposited at Senapati District Hospital.
The victim's wife delivered a baby yesterday. Upon learning that the vehicle belonged to Assam Rifles and they had fled away in a hit-and-run case, a mob came to the Police station.
Due to the swift action of the Senapati PS team, both vehicle and driver were detained at a naka by a police team. More details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Assam Rifles IG calls upon new recruits to serve nation with sincerity
Assam Rifles committed to modernise equipment profile, says director general
Assam Rifles pays tribute to World War II veteran late Subedar Thanseia in Aizawl
Assam Rifles recalls association with Dalai Lama on his entry into India over 6 decades ago
Assam Rifles assists Lungpuk Refugee Camp during fire incident