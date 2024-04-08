Left Menu

Powerloom unit gutted in fire in Thane district; none hurt

Powerloom unit gutted in fire in Thane district; none hurt

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-04-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 21:53 IST
Powerloom unit gutted in fire in Thane district; none hurt
  • Country:
  • India

A powerloom unit was gutted in a fire that broke out in Bhiwandi town of Thane district on Monday afternoon, though around 10 workers on duty in the facility managed to come out safely, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze in the unit located in the Murlidhar Compound on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road, they said.

The fire broke out at around 2.25 pm and was doused within an hour, said the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation officials, adding the cause was not immediately known.

The powerloom factory was destroyed in the blaze, but around 10 workers who were on duty in the unit at the time of the incident scampered to safety, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024