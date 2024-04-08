Left Menu

JK: Haryana Governor visits famous clock tower at Lal Chowk

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday visited the famous Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday visited the famous clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. While speaking to the media, the Haryana Governor said, "I am really happy to come to Srinagar. I came here earlier, when I was the railway minister... I wasn't able to explore Srinagar at that time. I really wanted to visit Lal Chowk."

In another development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) posted a video of a mega voter awareness programme under the systematic voters' education and electoral participation (SVEEP) initiative in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg. The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in the first five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla).

Earlier on April 7, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) announced candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir. PDP leader Sartaj Madni announced that Mehbooba Mufti will contest the general elections from Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

Mufti will be in a political battle from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat against Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Azad will be fighting the Lok Sabha polls for the first time after he lost the 2014 general elections from the Udhampur seat.

Waheed Parra will contest from the Srinagar seat, while former Rajya Sabha member Mir Fayaz will contest from the Baramulla seat. The National Conference and the People's Democratic Party are partners in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance formed to challenge the BJP in the general elections.

In March, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls would be held after the Lok Sabha elections. Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. (ANI)

