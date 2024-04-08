Left Menu

English translation of first Magahi novel 'Fool Bahadur' launched in Delhi

The English translation of Jayanath Pati's Magahi novel 'Fool Bahadur' translated by renowned poet and diplomat Abhay K, was launched in the national capital on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 23:03 IST
English translation of first Magahi novel 'Fool Bahadur' launched in Delhi
Poet and diplomat Abhay K (left) at the launch event of english translation of 'Fool Bahadur' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The English version of Jayanath Pati's Magahi novel 'Fool Bahadur', which has been translated into English by renowned poet and diplomat Abhay K, was launched in the national capital on Monday. The novel is a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of Bihari literature and its global significance.

'Fool Bahadur' holds a special place in Indian literature, and Abhay K's translation has aimed to preserve its essence. It allows readers around the world to experience the captivating narrative crafted by Jayanath Pati. "The publication of the English translation of Fool Bahadur as a Penguin modern classic marks a significant high point in the history of Magahi language and literature, which has a very rich literary history. I hope that my translation of the first Magahi novel will open doors for more translations from Magahi and other languages of Bihar such as Angika, Bajjika, Bhojpuri, Maithili and Surjapuri among others," Abhay K said.

The launch event also featured discussions and readings by Abhay K, providing insights into the significance of Fool Bahadur within the context of Bihari literature and its relevance in contemporary society. The discussion was joined by esteemed panelists including noted Indian filmmaker Suraj Kumar, acclaimed writer Vandana Rag, Milee Ashwarya, Publisher - Penguin India, and journalists Aditi Chakraborty and Murtaza Ali Khan.

"Bihar has a very rich literary tradition and Abhay K's meticulous translation of Fool Bahadur into English gives us a rare sneak peek into the treasure trove that's an essential part of the Bihari literature. The story of Fool Bahadur is not just compelling in a literary sense but what's really exciting is that it also holds a great promise when seen from the point of view of cinematic storytelling," Suraj Kumar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

