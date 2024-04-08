MP CM Yadav greets people on eve of Hindu New Year

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday greeted people on the eve of the Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat. It is a solar calendar that uses 12-13 lunar months per solar sidereal year. The Vikram Samvat calendar is usually 57 years ahead of the Gregorian calendar, except for January-April when it is 56 years ahead.

Meanwhile, 'Karmashree Sanstha' organised a fireworks display on the eve of the Hindu New Year in Bhopal. It is celebrated with different names across the country. In Maharashtra, people call it Gudi Padwa.

The Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais greeted the people ahead of Gudi Padwa. In a message, the Governor said, "I extended my heartiest greetings to all on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and the commencement of the New Year."

The Vikram Samvat is named after the legendary King Vikramaditya of Ujjain, who by tradition started this calendar back in 57 BC, though this is no historical evidence of the calendar being used before the 9th century. The common New Year's Day in the Vikram Samvat calendar is the start of the month of Chaitra in April. (ANI)

