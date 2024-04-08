Left Menu

MP CM Yadav greets people on eve of Hindu New Year

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday greeted people on the eve of the Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 23:22 IST
MP CM Yadav greets people on eve of Hindu New Year
Fireworks displayed on eve of Vikram Samvat New Year in Bhopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday greeted people on the eve of the Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat. It is a solar calendar that uses 12-13 lunar months per solar sidereal year. The Vikram Samvat calendar is usually 57 years ahead of the Gregorian calendar, except for January-April when it is 56 years ahead.

Meanwhile, 'Karmashree Sanstha' organised a fireworks display on the eve of the Hindu New Year in Bhopal. It is celebrated with different names across the country. In Maharashtra, people call it Gudi Padwa.

The Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais greeted the people ahead of Gudi Padwa. In a message, the Governor said, "I extended my heartiest greetings to all on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and the commencement of the New Year."

The Vikram Samvat is named after the legendary King Vikramaditya of Ujjain, who by tradition started this calendar back in 57 BC, though this is no historical evidence of the calendar being used before the 9th century. The common New Year's Day in the Vikram Samvat calendar is the start of the month of Chaitra in April. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024