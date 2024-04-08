Left Menu

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami express grief over fire incident in shops of Garjiya Devi temple complex

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday expressed grief over the fire incident in the shops of Garjia Devi temple complex located in Ramnagar of Nainital district.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 23:34 IST
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami express grief over fire incident in shops of Garjiya Devi temple complex
Fire in the shops of Garjiya Devi temple complex on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday expressed grief over the fire incident in the shops of Garjiya Devi temple complex located in Ramnagar of Nainital district. The Chief Minister, while expressing condolences to the people affected by the incident, has also directed the District Magistrate Nainital to investigate the causes of the incident.

Taking to X CM Dhami posted, "Very sad news was received about fire in shops located in the premises of Garjiya temple (Ramnagar, Nainital). My condolences are with the shopkeepers who suffered losses in this incident. After talking to the District Magistrate through telephone, and getting detailed information about the situation, he was directed to investigate the causes of the incident and carry out relief work." The Chief Minister directed that effective arrangements should be ensured to prevent the recurrence of such incidents at religious places.

The Chief Minister said that necessary management should also be paid attention to so that the devotees do not face any difficulty in worshipping in the temples during the Navratri festival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024