Uttarakhand: CM Dhami express grief over fire incident in shops of Garjiya Devi temple complex

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday expressed grief over the fire incident in the shops of Garjiya Devi temple complex located in Ramnagar of Nainital district. The Chief Minister, while expressing condolences to the people affected by the incident, has also directed the District Magistrate Nainital to investigate the causes of the incident.

Taking to X CM Dhami posted, "Very sad news was received about fire in shops located in the premises of Garjiya temple (Ramnagar, Nainital). My condolences are with the shopkeepers who suffered losses in this incident. After talking to the District Magistrate through telephone, and getting detailed information about the situation, he was directed to investigate the causes of the incident and carry out relief work." The Chief Minister directed that effective arrangements should be ensured to prevent the recurrence of such incidents at religious places.

The Chief Minister said that necessary management should also be paid attention to so that the devotees do not face any difficulty in worshipping in the temples during the Navratri festival. (ANI)

