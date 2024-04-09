Former China National Petroleum Corp executive charged with taking bribes
Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 08:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 08:30 IST
A former vice general manager of Chinese state-owned oil giant China National Petroleum Corp(CNPC), Xu Wenrong, has been charged with taking bribes by state prosecutors, the prosecutor said on Tuesday.
The statement on the prosecutor's official WeChat account said that Xu used his position at the company to accept illicit property from others and that the value of the alleged bribes is "particularly large". Reuters could not immediately ascertain whether Xu has been detained.
CNPC did not respond immediately to a request for comment via WeChat.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions
A Chinese pastor is released after 7 years in prison, only to find himself unable to get an ID
Britain due to set out Chinese cyber security threat
China told Philippines it had to remove grounded warship, says Chinese foreign ministry
Britain due to set out Chinese cyber security threat