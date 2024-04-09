Left Menu

Former China National Petroleum Corp executive charged with taking bribes

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 08:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 08:30 IST
A former vice general manager of Chinese state-owned oil giant China National Petroleum Corp(CNPC), Xu Wenrong, has been charged with taking bribes by state prosecutors, the prosecutor said on Tuesday.

The statement on the prosecutor's official WeChat account said that Xu used his position at the company to accept illicit property from others and that the value of the alleged bribes is "particularly large". Reuters could not immediately ascertain whether Xu has been detained.

CNPC did not respond immediately to a request for comment via WeChat.

