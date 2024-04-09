BRS complaints to ECI against Rahul Gandhi for alleged violation of poll rules

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he violated election rules. According to the BRS letter submitted to the EC, Rahul Gandhi during his recent visit violated election rules. The pasty said that at the Thukkuguda public meeting on March 6, he made "baseless references" to the telephone tapping case without providing any evidence, and demanded stringent action against him and his party.

BRS leaders Karne Prabhakar and Dasoju Shravan complained to the Election Commission on behalf of the party, the party said. The BRS called on the EC to conduct a swift inquiry into Rahul Gandhi's statements and demanded proof of his claims. It urged the EC to stop Rahul from campaigning in the parliamentary elections for violating election rules. The party also appealed to the CEC to take action against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party.

Congress leader especially made "derogatory comments against party president KCR, the BRS said in the complaint. At the March 6 public meeting in Thukkuguda, Rahul Gandhi, reportedly said, "You know how your former chief minister ran the government. He tapped the phones of thousands of people. And those intelligence agencies, tax agencies, and police here, they misused them."

The party also attached videos of Rahul Gandhi's remarks to support their complaint. According to the model code of conduct, it is mandated to discuss only the policies of other parties, refraining from making statements that could tarnish an individual's reputation. Despite this, Rahul Gandhi persisted in making false statements during his speech, the BRS said.

Further, the BRS expressed concern about Rahul Gandhi's remarks linking KCR to telephone tapping and accusing KCR of abuse of the police and intelligence agencies of the then-state government. The BRS urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against Rahul Gandhi's unfounded allegations that the police system was misused to tap thousands of people's phones for financial gain.

The party clarified that its leader, KCR, has no involvement in the phone-tapping case, and it is unlawful for Rahul Gandhi to comment on an ongoing investigation. The BRS accused Rahul Gandhi of making these remarks with malicious intent to benefit his party, potentially influencing voters, the party said in a statement. Additionally, the BRS has lodged another complaint with the Central Election Commission against Minister Konda Surekha for her remarks on the same phone-tapping issue, seeking action against her for violating the election code of conduct, the party added.

The phone-tapping case revolves around allegations of widespread phone tapping of political leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government led by K Chandrashekar Rao. (ANI)

