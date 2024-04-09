Congress' victory in Bengaluru South LS constituency is must for completion of Mekedatu project: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Mekedatu project is a must for providing drinking water to Bangalore and Soumya Reddy has to win if we want to get permission for Mekedatu from the Centre. On the second day of the campaign on behalf of Soumya Reddy in Bengaluru South Constituency, the Chief Minister on Monday (April 8) held a brisk road show and pointed out the "serial failures" of BJP MP Tejaswisurya, who is currently representing the constituency.

"Cauvery connection for drinking water needs to be increased in Bangalore South. Now it is only 60 per cent. Soumya Reddy's victory is essential if the Mekedatu project is to be implemented," he said. The Mekedatu project is a multi-purpose (drinking water and power) project involving the construction of a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in the Ramanagara district. Once completed, it is expected to supply over 4 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water to Bengaluru city for drinking purposes.

"Soumya Reddy was treated unfairly during the counting of votes in the assembly elections. We will get Justice in the court," the Chief Minister said. He exhorted people to give justice in the Janata court in the Lok Sabha elections.

Karnataka will have elections in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies.Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, including five seats reserved for SC candidates and two for ST candidates. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 25 seats with a vote share of 51.7 per cent, while the Congress won 1 seat with a 32.1 per cent vote share, and JD(S) and Independent won one seat each in Karnataka.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, with counting to be held on June 4. (ANI)

