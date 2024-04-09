Left Menu

Consultation on raising speed limits for Kāpiti Expressway to 110km/h

Consultation on raising the speed limit for the Kāpiti Expressway from 100km/h to 110km/h begins on 22 April 2024 and will last four weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 09-04-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 12:36 IST
Consultation on raising speed limits for Kāpiti Expressway to 110km/h
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has welcomed news the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) will begin consultation this month on raising speed limits for the Kāpiti Expressway to 110km/h.

“Boosting economic growth and productivity is a key part of the Government’s plan to rebuild the economy and this proposal supports that outcome by reducing travel times and increasing efficiency for travel in and out of Wellington,” Mr Brown says.

“The Mackays to Peka Peka and Peka Peka to Ōtaki Roads of National Significance (RoNS), which make up the Kāpiti Expressway, were started by the previous National Government and were designed and constructed to a high safety standard. Since these roads opened, no one has died in a crash.

“In addition to the proven safety benefits of removing heavy traffic out of town centres like Paekākāriki, Paraparaumu, Waikanae, and Ōtaki, these RoNS have made regional freight trips more efficient. They’ve also enabled local road users to get to where they need to go more quickly and unlocked new opportunities for housing and urban development.

“I’m pleased to see NZTA is also making good progress on the next phase of this important corridor, from Ōtaki to north of Levin, and I look forward to seeing similar speed limits set once construction is completed in coming years.”

Consultation on raising the speed limit for the Kāpiti Expressway from 100km/h to 110km/h begins on 22 April 2024 and will last four weeks.

“This is all part of the Coalition Government’s agenda to build the infrastructure needed to grow the economy, reduce travel times and increase the productivity of our transport network.”

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024