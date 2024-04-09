Election Commission suspends three Tripura government employees for violating MCC

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission has suspended three Tripura government employees, including security personnel for violating the model code of conduct (MCC). They were suspended for allegedly taking part in election campaigns and political events.

The suspended government officials are Partha Pratim Debroy, a government teacher; Rasu Chowdhury, an Education Department staff member; and a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan named Kishan Debbarma. According to an official release from the Chief Electoral Office (CEC), "Partha Pratim Debroy was dismissed from service vide order letter F.5(125)- DEE/DP/2024/30 signed by Smita Mall MS, Director, Primary Education Rights. Partha Pratim Debroy was working as an undergrad teacher in Naveen Palli JB School of Sadar Sub-division."

"Commandant, TSR 7th Battalion, vide order number 129/TSR-7/SUSP/ESTT/2018/3614-26, original TSR 7th Battalion cadre Kishan Debbarma was dismissed from service on April 8 for violation of the election code of conduct while Nripendra Chandra Sharma, Director, Secondary Education, signed No.F.5(1-4033)SE/E(DP)/2024 original dated April 7, 2024, to dismiss Rasu Chowdhury, Class IV Employee (Night Guard) of Gopalnagar Higher Secondary School, Mohanpur Division, from service for allegedly violating the election code of conduct," the release reads. Earlier on April 4, the Election Commission suspended Special Police Officer (SPO) Suman Hossain in the West Tripura Parliamentary constituency for participating in election campaigns and violating the MCC.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in two phases in Tripura. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while the East Tripura seat will witness voting on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast a vote in the general election. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)