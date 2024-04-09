Left Menu

Assam: One held for allegedly raping minor girl's corpse in Karimgang

According to police, the accused has been identified as Manju Rabi Das, who worked as a sweeper at Karimganj Civil Hospital in Karimganj district.

In a bizarre incident, a man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl's corpse at the mortuary of a government-run hospital in Assam's Karimganj district, police said. According to police, the accused has been identified as Manju Rabi Das, who worked as a sweeper at Karimganj Civil Hospital.

Partha Pratim Das, Superintendent of Police of Karimganj District, said that an unnatural death case of a minor girl was reported from the Bazaricherra area in Karimganj district. "The body was kept at the mortuary of Karimganj Civil Hospital to conduct a post-mortem the next day. When doctors came to the mortuary for a post-mortem, they found some injury marks in her body and informed us, which was completely opposite from the report of the executive magistrate," Partha Pratim Das said.

"During further inquiry, we apprehended the duty sweeper named Anju Rabi Das and he confessed that he committed sexual activities with the dead body. Accordingly, we have registered a case and we sent the dead body to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for further forensic examination," the Superintendant of Police said. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

