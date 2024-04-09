Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Mundka area
According to Delhi Fire Service officials, upon receiving information about the incident, around 26 fire tenders reached the spot.
A massive fire broke out in a factory in the Mundka area of the national capital on Tuesday, officials said. According to Delhi Fire Service officials, upon receiving information about the incident, around 26 fire tenders reached the spot.
Efforts to control the blaze are underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
