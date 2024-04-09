Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: 3 held for robbery in Bhopal; police recover Rs 47 lakh

Bhopal Commissioner of Police (CP) Harinarayan Chari Mishra told ANI, "We received information at around 12 in the night, that some people had entered inside a house and committed a robbery worth Rs 50 lakh and ran away with some jewellery. Acting on the information, the police began searching and immediately raided a few places in the city. During this, the police arrested three accused and recovered Rs 47 lakh from them."

Madhya Pradesh police arrested three persons in connection with a robbery and recovered Rs 47 lakh from them in the state capital Bhopal, an official said on Tuesday. The incident occurred at a house located in Chunabhatti locality in the state capital late at night on Monday and accused involved in it were nabbed within five hours of the crime, the police added.

Bhopal Commissioner of Police (CP) Harinarayan Chari Mishra told ANI, "We received information at around 12 in the night, that some people had entered inside a house and committed a robbery worth Rs 50 lakh and ran away with some jewellery. Acting on the information, the police began searching and immediately raided a few places in the city. During this, the police arrested three accused and recovered Rs 47 lakh from them." During investigation, it was revealed that the servant of the house was involved in the crime. He called the accused to commit the robbery. The servant also pretended to be beaten up by the accused and pretended to be injured so that no one would suspect him. But the contradictions and facts found helped the police reveal the entire matter, the officer said.

The commissioner further added that three accused, including the servant were arrested so far and some other accused in the crime were absconding with the remaining Rs two-three lakh. Efforts were on and soon all the accused would be arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

