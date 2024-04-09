Left Menu

Navy Chief Hari Kumar inaugurates naval pier, residential accommodation at Karwar base

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar inaugurated a major pier and residential accommodation at Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence informed in a press release.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 19:49 IST
Navy Chief Hari Kumar inaugurates naval pier, residential accommodation at Karwar base
Visual from the inauguration event in Karwar, Karnataka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar inaugurated a major pier and residential accommodation at Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence informed in a press release. The Pier 3 Offshore Patrol Vessel Pier is 350m long, capable of berthing OPVs, large survey vessels and Mine Counter Measure Vessels.

The pier would also provide various shore-based services, such as electrical power, potable water, chilled water for air conditioning, 30-tonne mobile cranes and other domestic services to the ships. Vice Admiral SJ Singh and Tarun Sobti along with other senior officers were present during the event.

According to the release, the residential accommodation consists of two towers of 80 flats for married officers and 149 flats for single officers accommodation along with related amenities and external services. Further, six towers of Type-II accommodation consisting of 360 flats for Defence Civilians were also inaugurated. These infrastructure developments are part of ongoing Phase IIA of Project Seabird which will accommodate 32 ships and submarines, 23 yardcraft, a dual-use Naval Air Station, a full-fledged Naval Dockyard, four covered dry berths and logistics for ships and aircraft.

It will house around 10,000 uniformed and civilian personnel with families, significantly boosting the local economy and industrial growth. The Naval Air Station with Civil Enclave is anticipated to enhance tourism in North Karnataka and South Goa. The ongoing construction of Phase-IIA of Project Seabird has created 7,000 direct and 20,000 indirect jobs. The project aligns with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, sourcing over 90 per cent of material domestically, the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024