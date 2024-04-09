Navy Chief Hari Kumar inaugurates naval pier, residential accommodation at Karwar base

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar inaugurated a major pier and residential accommodation at Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence informed in a press release. The Pier 3 Offshore Patrol Vessel Pier is 350m long, capable of berthing OPVs, large survey vessels and Mine Counter Measure Vessels.

The pier would also provide various shore-based services, such as electrical power, potable water, chilled water for air conditioning, 30-tonne mobile cranes and other domestic services to the ships. Vice Admiral SJ Singh and Tarun Sobti along with other senior officers were present during the event.

According to the release, the residential accommodation consists of two towers of 80 flats for married officers and 149 flats for single officers accommodation along with related amenities and external services. Further, six towers of Type-II accommodation consisting of 360 flats for Defence Civilians were also inaugurated. These infrastructure developments are part of ongoing Phase IIA of Project Seabird which will accommodate 32 ships and submarines, 23 yardcraft, a dual-use Naval Air Station, a full-fledged Naval Dockyard, four covered dry berths and logistics for ships and aircraft.

It will house around 10,000 uniformed and civilian personnel with families, significantly boosting the local economy and industrial growth. The Naval Air Station with Civil Enclave is anticipated to enhance tourism in North Karnataka and South Goa. The ongoing construction of Phase-IIA of Project Seabird has created 7,000 direct and 20,000 indirect jobs. The project aligns with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, sourcing over 90 per cent of material domestically, the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)