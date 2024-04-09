Chinar Corps commander evaluates security measures along LoC to prevent infiltration
Chinar Corps commander reviews counter-infiltration grid along LoC
Commander of the Army's strategic Srinagar-based Chinar Corps Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai Tuesday reviewed the counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control and the operational preparedness of the force in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.
The Army said the Chinar Corps commander interacted with troops and motivated them to maintain operational readiness and morale despite extreme weather conditions and terrain.
''#ChinarCorps Cdr visited frontline units deployed along the #LoC in the Keran Sector #Kupwara, today, to review the counter infiltration grid and operational preparedness,'' the Chinar Corps said in a post on 'X'.
