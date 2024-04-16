Russian blogger Ivleeva accused of 'discrediting' Russian army - court

Russian blogger Anastasia Ivleeva, the organiser of a "Nearly Naked" party that caused a major scandal, has been charged with discrediting the Russian army, according to the Moscow court service.

Ivleeva has been charged with an administrative offence, which could lead to a fine, and the hearing has been set for April 25, the court service said.

