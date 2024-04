BRIEF-Dam basin not damaged by fire at Enel plant in Italy, spokesman says

An Enel spokesman says: * DAM BASIN OF BARGI POWER PLANT HAS NOT BEEN DAMAGED BY FIRE AND IS SAFE

* ENEL CONTINUING TO APPLY ALL NECESSARY SAFETY MEASURES TO GUARANTEE EVACUATION OF ITS STAFF * POWER PRODUCTION AT BARGI PLANT WAS STOPPED, CAUSING NO IMPACT ON ELECTRICITY SUPPLY Further company coverage:

