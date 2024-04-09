Left Menu

Peter Higgs, who proposed existence of Higgs boson particle, has died at 94, university says

Updated: 09-04-2024 22:02 IST
Nobel prize-winning physicist Peter Higgs, who proposed the existence of the Higgs boson particle, has died at age 94, the University of Edinburgh said Tuesday.

Higgs predicted the existence of a new particle — the so-called Higgs boson — in 1964. But it would be almost 50 years before the particle's existence could be confirmed at the Large Hadron Collider.

