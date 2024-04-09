"Well within our right to challenge it in Supreme Court", says counsel for Delhi CM Kejriwal after HC dismissed plea

After the Delhi High Court dismissed Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by ED in the Excise Policy money laundering case, Advocate Rishikesh Kumar, counsel for Delhi CM said that the order is amenable for a challenge in the Supreme Court and they are within their rights to challenge it. "We have challenged the illegal arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. The High Court in its finding has said that the remand order is legal and secondly, they said that they had the ground to arrest. This was the findings of the High Court in today's decision. Because the order is amenable for a challenge in the Supreme Court so we are waiting for the order to come. Once the detailed order is uploaded, we will challenge it before the Supreme Court as early as possible," he said.

"High Court had different opinion about it and we have different. We are well within our right to challenge that in the Apex Court," he added. Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that they do not agree with the decision and will approach the Supreme Court against it.

"Whatever has happened till now in the so-called Excise Policy case, it can be said that the entire case is not about money laundering but it is the country's biggest political conspiracy within which there is a big conspiracy to destroy the Chief Minister, who has won with the highest number of votes as compared to other states. Till now, there has been talk of crores but ED and CBI have not recovered a single illegal rupee. This raises big questions on the investigation," he said. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case and said that Kejriwal's arrest is not in contravention of Law and remand can't be termed "illegal".

The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma said, ED was in possession of enough material, which led them to arrest Kejriwal. The non-joining of the investigation by Kejriwal and, delay caused by him were also impacting those in judicial custody. The material collected by the Enforcement Directorate reveals that Arvind Kejriwal conspired and was actively involved in the use and concealment of proceeds of crime. The ED case also reveals that he was involved in his personal capacity as well as the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party.

"The court further stated that this court is of the opinion that the accused has been arrested and his arrest and remand have to be examined as per law and not as per the timing of elections. Kejriwal's challenge to the timing of arrest before General elections in the absence of any mala fide on the part of ED is not sustainable," the court said. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the excise policy case. (ANI)

