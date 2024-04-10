Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 12 killed, 14 injured after bus overturns and falls into ditch in Durg

At least 12 passengers were killed and 14 injured after a bus overturned and rolled over into a ditch in the Kumhari area of the Durg district, an official said.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2024 08:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 08:07 IST
Chhattisgarh: 12 killed, 14 injured after bus overturns and falls into ditch in Durg
A bus overturns at mine in Durg, Chhattisgarh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 12 passengers were killed and 14 injured after a bus overturned and rolled over into a ditch in the Kumhari area of the Durg district, an official said. The incident took place at 8.30 pm on Tuesday, the official informed

Sharing details of the incident, Durg Collector Richa Prakash Choudhary said 12 passengers were killed and 14 grievously hurt after the bus, packed with workers, fell into a ditch in Durg. "The bus carrying labourers fell into a ditch near Kumhari around 8.30 pm, resulting in the deaths of approximately 12 individuals while 14 others were injured and admitted to a hospital," Choudhary said.

"Twelve of the injured were referred and shifted to AIIMS (Raipur), while the remaining two are receiving treatment at a private hospital. All of them are currently in stable condition and we are providing them with the best possible care," the Collector added. The process of evacuating passengers still trapped inside the bus was underway, she said, adding that the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai took to his official X handle to post, "I was saddened by the news of a bus, packed with employees of a private firm, meeting with an accident near Kumhari in Durg."

"I also received news that 11 of the employees sadly perished in the accident," the tweet added. "I pray to the Almighty to bring peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. Adequate arrangements have been made for the treatment of the injured employees. I wish them a speedy recovery." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
4
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024