Home Minister Amit Shah expresses grief over loss of lives in Chhattisgarh road accident

"The bus accident in Durg, Chhattisgarh, is sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. 12 people lost their lives in the accident," posted Amit Shah on X.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 10:08 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief on Wednesday over the loss of lives in the Chhattisgarh road accident that killed 12 passengers and injured 14 others in the Kumhari area of the state's Durg district. "The bus accident in Durg, Chhattisgarh, is sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. 12 people lost their lives in the accident," posted Amit Shah on X.

At least 12 passengers were killed and 14 injured after a bus overturned and rolled over into a ditch in the Kumhari area of the Durg district, an official said. The incident took place at 8.30 pm on Tuesday, the official informed.

Sharing details of the incident, Durg Collector Richa Prakash Choudhary said 12 passengers were killed and 14 grievously hurt after the bus, packed with workers, fell into a ditch in Durg. "The bus carrying labourers fell into a ditch near Kumhari around 8.30 pm, resulting in the deaths of approximately 12 individuals while 14 others were injured and admitted to a hospital," Choudhary said.

"Twelve of the injured were referred and shifted to AIIMS (Raipur), while the remaining two are receiving treatment at a private hospital. All of them are currently in stable condition and we are providing them with the best possible care," the collector added. The process of evacuating passengers still trapped inside the bus was underway, she had said, adding that the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

