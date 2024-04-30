Coaching institutes, society, and parents share responsibility for students' suicides: Madan Dilawar

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Monday said that only coaching institutes should not be blamed for students' suicides as their parents and friend circle also contribute to the factors leading to the suicide cases.

''There may be some percentage of pressure from the coaching institutes but most of it is from the parents and more than that from the friend circle he keeps who are his friends or if he has taken the extreme step after failing in love,'' he said.

Dilawar said that parents expect their children to achieve more than their capacity.

He added that only coaching institutes should not be blamed in such a situation.

''In the cases of suicide, only one person or organisation cannot be blamed. I do not believe that only coaching institutes will be the culprit. There may be some percentage of pressure from coaching institutes but parents also have an equal role in it,'' Dilawar said in Jaipur.

''The parents always expect their son to achieve higher targets more than his capacity to study or learn, but he is not able to achieve more than his capacity. Whenever there is a test, they ask which rank they are running in. Even after trying his best, if he does not come in top ranks then he finally commits suicide after writing that he will not be able to fulfill the parents and, therefore, leaving,'' he added.

