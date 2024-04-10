Left Menu

British equities open higher with US inflation data in focus

Shares of oil and gas companies rose 1% after uncertainty over the security of supplies from the Middle East pushed oil prices higher. Market attention is predominantly fixed on the U.S. consumer price inflation data for March, due later in the day, where a robust figure could potentially push rate-cut bets further back into the year.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 13:01 IST
British equities open higher with US inflation data in focus

London stocks kicked off Wednesday trade on a positive note, underpinned by strength in energy shares, while investors braced for the release of U.S. consumer price data for fresh insights into the Federal Reserve's interest rate-cut trajectory.

The resource-heavy FTSE 100 index was up 0.6%, as of 0720 GMT, while the more domestically oriented FTSE 250 index gained 0.5%. Shares of oil and gas companies rose 1% after uncertainty over the security of supplies from the Middle East pushed oil prices higher.

Market attention is predominantly fixed on the U.S. consumer price inflation data for March, due later in the day, where a robust figure could potentially push rate-cut bets further back into the year. UK investors are also poised to closely monitor the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting on Thursday, and Britain's GDP figures on Friday.

Among individual stocks, shares of Tesco climbed 1% after the country's biggest retailer forecast a further increase in profit in the new financial year amid strong demand and new customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024