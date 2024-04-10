Left Menu

Abbas Ansari taken to Ghazipur jail for attending his father Mukhtar Ansari's 'fatiha' ritual

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Abbas Ansari, who is presently in jail, to attend the 'fatiha' ceremony of his late father Mukhtar Ansari amid tight security arrangements

10-04-2024
Amid tight security, jailed Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari reached Ghazipur jail from where he will be taken in police custody to the place where 'fatiha' ceremony of his late father Mukhtar Ansari is being held on Wednesday. Mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda recently. The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Abbas Ansari, who is presently in jail, to attend the 'fatiha' ceremony of his late father Mukhtar Ansari amid tight security arrangements.

Abbas Ansari's plea seeking permission to attend his father's 'fatiha' ceremony came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan on April 9. The bench said it saw "no reason to deny him permission to attend the event." The Supreme Court also directed that Abbas Ansari should be brought back to Kasganj jail by April 13.

The top court also allowed Abbas Ansari to meet his family on April 11 and 12 and directed police authorities to frisk visitors, ensuring no weapons were carried. It also asked Abbas Ansari not to address the media during the visit. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Abbas Ansari, urged the top court to allow his client to attend the rituals and meet his family for a couple of days.

The Uttar Pradesh government raised objections to Abbas Ansari's plea. It said that he is facing charges under the Gangster Act and was accused of running a gang from Chitrakoot jail so he was shifted to Kasganj jail. (ANI)

