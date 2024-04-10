STF in Assam seizes 1 kg of heroin, 3 drug peddlers arrested

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police seized one kilogram of heroin and apprehended three drug peddlers in Guwahati, police said. Based on reliable input, a team of STF conducted a raid at Rupkonwar Path under Basistha police station jurisdiction on Tuesday and arrested three drug peddlers. The police also informed that the team recovered pure heroin along with three mobile phones.

"During the operation, the STF team recovered one plastic packet containing pure heroin weighing about 1 kg, and three mobile phones," Pranab Jyoti Goswami, CPRO of Assam Police, said. Police identified the apprehended persons as 32-year-old Suman Talukdar, 35-year-old Audulomi Goyari, and 57-year-old Nersing Basumatary. To gain more information, further investigation is underway.

Additionally, based on secret information, Assam's Morigaon police arrested a drug peddler, namely Aminul Hoque. The team recovered 14 small plastic vials containing suspected heroin, with a net weight of 3 grams. The team also arrested another drug peddler, namely Karim Ali of Jagiroad, and recovered 41 small plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 5.51 grams. (ANI)

