Left Menu

STF in Assam seizes 1 kg of heroin, 3 drug peddlers arrested

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police seized one kilogram of heroin and apprehended three drug peddlers in Guwahati, police said.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 13:24 IST
STF in Assam seizes 1 kg of heroin, 3 drug peddlers arrested
Three drug peddlars arrested by Assam STF (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police seized one kilogram of heroin and apprehended three drug peddlers in Guwahati, police said. Based on reliable input, a team of STF conducted a raid at Rupkonwar Path under Basistha police station jurisdiction on Tuesday and arrested three drug peddlers. The police also informed that the team recovered pure heroin along with three mobile phones.

"During the operation, the STF team recovered one plastic packet containing pure heroin weighing about 1 kg, and three mobile phones," Pranab Jyoti Goswami, CPRO of Assam Police, said. Police identified the apprehended persons as 32-year-old Suman Talukdar, 35-year-old Audulomi Goyari, and 57-year-old Nersing Basumatary. To gain more information, further investigation is underway.

Additionally, based on secret information, Assam's Morigaon police arrested a drug peddler, namely Aminul Hoque. The team recovered 14 small plastic vials containing suspected heroin, with a net weight of 3 grams. The team also arrested another drug peddler, namely Karim Ali of Jagiroad, and recovered 41 small plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 5.51 grams. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024