Madhya Pradesh: DRI arrests 1 person with 4.94 kg foreign origin gold at Indore airport

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Indore Zonal Unit has arrested one person with 4.94 kg foreign origin gold at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport here, according to an official release. The action was taken based on input that a person flying to Indore from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) would be carrying huge quantities of foreign-origin gold and would attempt to smuggle that into India, the release said

Acting on the information, a team of the officers from DRI Indore Zonal Unit swiftly moved to the Airport. The DRI team intercepted the person in the exit lobby of the airport late at night on April 6. Upon preliminary questioning, the person admitted that he had carried a huge amount of gold in paste form. Based on that, officers of DRI recovered the gold secreted in the aircraft. The gold was in the paste form and hidden between the soles of shoes and in underwear. Preliminary investigation revealed that the person is from Gujarat, the statement read.

The accused was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act 1962. Further investigation into the matter was on, it added. In the statement, DRI also appealed to the public that if any specific suspicious activity related to Narcotics Drugs or smuggling of Gold and precious metals is reported to the office, a suitable reward would be given to the informer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)