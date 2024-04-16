Reviving Tradition: McDowell's & Co Emerges Stronger than Ever

In the heart of India's Western Ghats lies a realm of breathtaking beauty, the Sahyadri mountain range. Here, in the Nashik Valley, amidst the mist-shrouded peaks and green valleys, a rare spirit is born — a single malt whisky that embodies the very essence of this unique landscape. Guided by generations of expertise and an unwavering commitment to quality, the liquid stands as a testament to Indian craftsmanship, provenance, and luxury.

A blanket of mist unveils a shape both familiar and fresh — a creation that transcends time and tradition. The initial look reveals a royal deep purple adorned with glowing golden accents, signalling the dawn of a new era in Indian Single Malt. A revered name, now poised on the precipice of a transformative era — behold the debut of McDowell's & Co Distiller's Batch Indian Single Malt. Distilled and matured in Nashik Distillery, this triple cask whisky represents the pinnacle of Indian whisky making.

With only 6000 bottles available, the liquid embarks on a journey of refinement unlike any other. It is first matured in Ex-Bourbon and Virgin Oak Casks and then in Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz casks unique to the Sahyadri terrain, which add an exceptional vintage character to the whisky, making it unlike any other. On the nose, the whisky boasts aromas of vanilla and rich fresh fruit, complemented by gentle afternotes of citrus and spice. On the palate, it offers a velvety richness and complex layers of sweet wood and fresh fruity flavours, resulting in a mellow-sweet and lingering finish.

The essence of the Sahyadri mountain range comes to life through the whisky's captivating bottle and label design. Inspired by the breathtaking beauty of the Nashik Distillery, where the whisky casks are enveloped by mountain mists, the brand's packaging reflects the vibrant hues and mystical aura of this unique region. Deep purple tones and veiled peaks adorn the packaging, embodying the spirit of the mountains. As an ode to its spectacular terroir, the wine region also comes alive on the packaging with a golden map.

Speaking about the launch, Vikram Damodaran, Chief Innovation Officer, Diageo India, says, ''With McDowell's & Co, we are placing consumers at the forefront by curating unparalleled drinking experiences with world-class spirits that embody luxury and craftsmanship. With seven distilleries strategically located across the country, access to unique local ingredients and raw materials, and a team of over a hundred skilled craftspeople, we are pushing the needle of innovation to revolutionize the way Indian consumers drink and socialize. Our McDowell's & Co Distiller's Batch Indian Single Malt is the first of many new liquids to come from our premium portfolio and is a tribute to our rich legacy. With provenance, luxury, and rarity at its core, this spirit represents the pinnacle of whisky craftsmanship — backed by 70 years of expertise and crafted for discerning consumers who value the best that India has to offer.'' Founded 125 years ago, McDowell's and Co stands as India's original alco-bev pioneer — synonymous with excellence, high quality, and fine spirits. In 1959, the company established its first distillery in Cherthala, Kerala. This marked the genesis of the McDowell's No.1 brand, which soon launched its brandy and later expanding to introduce whisky and rums, thereby becoming the first to offer a diverse portfolio of spirits from a single house of brands. In 1968, the brand launched McDowell's No.1 Whisky, marking the inception of the world's largest selling whisky, born out of India.

For the design, Diageo India has collaborated with Design Bridge and Partners, their established long-term partner. Jon Neal, Creative Leadership Director, explains that the bottle and packaging are the ultimate capture of the spirit of the Sahyadri mountain range in India where the whisky is produced. The spectacular location, the vibrant hues, and the unique atmospheric conditions of the Nashik Distillery, where mountain mists embrace the whisky casks, have inspired the deep purple tones and shrouded peaks on the packaging. This marks a new and exciting chapter for the McDowell's brand, introducing a sophisticated and premium Single Malt Whisky and celebrates the untold story of India's contribution to the world of whisky making.

The launch of 'McDowell's & Co Distiller's Batch Indian Single Malt' marks an exciting new chapter for the McDowell's brand. Recognizing a rapidly growing consumer appetite for made-in-India spirits, hyperlocal ingredients, and Indian craftsmanship, the brand aims to reinvent drinking experiences by launching a slew of exquisite liquids, beginning with a single malt whisky proudly crafted in India Product Details: - Tasting Notes: • Nose – A symphony of vanilla and rich fresh fruit aromas takes centre stage, complemented by gentle afternotes of citrus and spice.

• Palate – A velvety richness with sweet wood and fresh fruit flavours intertwine to create complex layers.

• Finish – Sweet and lingering, gently coating the palate with a flavourful embrace.

• Size – 750ML • ABV – 46% - Market Availability: • Haryana – Price upon request About Diageo India Diageo India is among the country's leading beverage alcohol company and a subsidiary of global leader Diageo Plc. The company manufactures, sells and distributes an outstanding portfolio of premium brands such as Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No. 1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan and Godawan, an artisanal single malt whisky from India. Headquartered in Bengaluru, our wide footprint is supported by a committed team of around 3000 employees, 36 manufacturing facilities across states and union territories in India, a strong distribution network and a state-of-the-art Technical Centre. Incorporated in India as United Spirits Limited (USL), the company is listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India.

For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageoindia.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

