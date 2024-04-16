Australia's Bureau of Meteorology flags end of El Nino

An El Nino weather event that has been present since last year is over, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said on Tuesday. The bureau said that while some climate models predict a flip to La Nina later this year, it remained uncertain whether this would happen.

"El Nino has ended," it said. The El Nino and La Nina cycles are important to global agriculture, with an El Nino typically bringing drier weather to Asia and wetter conditions to the Americas, with a La Nina event having the opposite effect.

