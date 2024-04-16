Protecting India's constitution, values is paramount in this LS poll: Kerala CM Vijayan

Terming the 2024 Lok Sabha election as the contest to protect India's constitution and values, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that the main question before the voters in Kerala is whether they want victory for the Left Democratic Front, which is opposed to the "anti-people politics of the Sangh Parivar," or they want victory for the United Democratic Front, which is "aligned to the BJP's policies." "Protecting the country's constitution and values is paramount in this election. Will the LDF, staunchly opposed to the anti-people politics of the Sangh Parivar, emerge victorious? Or should the UDF, aligned with BJP's policies, prevail? This question lies in the hands of the voters," Vijayan said in a press conference here.

Exuding a big win for the CPI(M)-led LDF in the coming Lok Sabha election in the state, he said that it is expected that the exact opposite result of 2019, when the Congress-led UDF won 19 seats out of 20, will happen in Kerala. "With only 9 days remaining until the election, I've campaigned in 13 constituencies so far. It's looking like a big win for the LDF in Kerala. It is expected that the exact opposite result of 2019 will happen in Kerala this time. The BJP and the NDA front, led by the BJP, will be relegated to third place or negligible status in all constituencies," Vijayan said.

He said that the Congress-led front has adopted an anti-Kerala approach. So the people of Kerala will give severe punishment to the UDF in this election, he said. He said that in the coming election, his party's mission extends beyond defeating the Sangh Parivar.

"It is about safeguarding India's integrity as a sovereign, egalitarian, secular democratic republic," he said. The Chief Minister also slammed the BJP manifesto, calling it "full of communal agendas."

"When the Prime Minister came to Kerala, he spoke about the progress report. But the BJP has no courage to address the people and present a progress report. The main promises are one nation, one election, and a uniform civil code. There were promises made by the BJP in the last two Lok Sabha elections. It remains on the papers," he said "It was then that the Ram Temple, the Citizenship Amendment Act, and the withdrawal of Kashmir's special status were seen as achievements by the BJP. The BJP's manifesto states that its aim is to empower the 4 strong pillars of a developed India - youth, women, poor and farmers. That is also what the Prime Minister claimed when he came to Kerala. What empowerment has come to these sections during this ten-year period?," he added.

The Chief Minister said that permanent employment is now not even a dream in the country. Between 2014 and 2022, only 2,22,000 people were given employment in central government and public sector institutions. No new post created, he said. "Recruitment has been frozen in the existing 10 lakh posts. There are three lakh vacancies in railways alone. Even in the army, there was no regular employment. contract came with an appointment. The government is slowly withdrawing from the responsibility of providing employment to the youth," he said. (ANI)

