Left Menu

Lithuania signs deal with Rheinmetall for ammunition plant

Lithuania signed a protocol of intention with Germany's Rheinmetall on Tuesday to build an ammunition factory in the Baltic state, the country's government said on Tuesday. Lithuanian Economy Minister Ausrine Armonaite said the plant would be one of the largest investments made in the Baltic country. Negotiations will now proceed for a detailed investment agreement.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 16:23 IST
Lithuania signs deal with Rheinmetall for ammunition plant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Lithuania signed a protocol of intention with Germany's Rheinmetall on Tuesday to build an ammunition factory in the Baltic state, the country's government said on Tuesday.

Lithuanian Economy Minister Ausrine Armonaite said the plant would be one of the largest investments made in the Baltic country. Negotiations will now proceed for a detailed investment agreement. "We are attracting an investment which will generate returns and will help us to ensure autonomy in purchasing the armaments," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024