Lithuania signs deal with Rheinmetall for ammunition plant
Lithuania signed a protocol of intention with Germany's Rheinmetall on Tuesday to build an ammunition factory in the Baltic state, the country's government said on Tuesday. Lithuanian Economy Minister Ausrine Armonaite said the plant would be one of the largest investments made in the Baltic country. Negotiations will now proceed for a detailed investment agreement.
Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 16:23 IST
Lithuanian Economy Minister Ausrine Armonaite said the plant would be one of the largest investments made in the Baltic country. Negotiations will now proceed for a detailed investment agreement. "We are attracting an investment which will generate returns and will help us to ensure autonomy in purchasing the armaments," she added.
