"Their lies failed and grand temple of Ram Lalla built..." CM Yogi criticises opposition parties

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday criticised the opposition parties such as the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for their scepticism regarding the existence of Lord Ram. While addressing a public meeting in Fatehpur Sikri, Yogi Adityanath said, " You must have seen 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla on Ram Navami. On one side it was Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), they used to ask us that show us the evidence that Shri Ram was born in Ayodhya. These parties have then said that Ram and Krishna never existed. As if Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party were born before this universe and no one else was born, they were trying to show this. But their lies failed and a grand temple of Ram Lalla was built ending the wait of 500 years, due to PM Narendra Modi."

Notably, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya took place on January 22 this year. He emphasized the implementation of the 'Har Ghar Nal' scheme, which aims to provide clean drinking water to households, and noted that Agra is also benefiting from 'Gangajal.'

Meanwhile, in a separate public rally in Aligarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised CM Yogi Adityanath for his contribution to Uttar Pradesh's development. PM Modi highlighted the Chief Minister's role in transforming the state into a major hub for a self-reliant India and a self-reliant army.

"Because of BJP, now our UP is going to become a big hub of self-reliant India and self-reliant Army. I want to open the eyes of those people who keep identifying Yogi ji only with bulldozers. Whatever industrial development did not happen in Uttar Pradesh after independence, it happened during the period of Yogi ji alone. His mission of One District, One Product is creating new respect in the entire country. You talked about bulldozers, if someone has taken the development to new heights, Yogi ji's government has taken it and as an MP from Kashi, he is also my Chief Minister. I feel proud that I have such colleagues." Earlier, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the continuous development of infrastructure, saying that the number of Highways and airports doubled in India after 2014.

Speaking to ANI, Yogi Adityanath said, "India is the world's biggest democracy. For the first time in the country, it is being seen that we live with democratic values for the service of the public, and development work is done. The wonderful coordination between development and heritage is the identity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The work done towards this is wonderful." Elaborating on the work done by PM Modi in the past years, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, "The issue on which we get good support from the public is infrastructure - the number of highways has almost doubled...Till 2014, there were only 74 airports but now, the country has more than 150 airports...Today there are 22 AIIMS in the country...Ending a 500-year-old wait, Ram Lalla is now placed at Ram Temple in Ayodhya...Today, 5 lakh people devotees are coming here at once but there are no problems...The public supports these issues."

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases. Voting for phase 1 was held on April 19 on eight seats. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

