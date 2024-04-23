Naima Khatoon becomes first woman Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University

Professor Naima Khatoon was appointed as the vice-chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for a tenure of five years on Monday, becoming the first woman to be given the charge of the university's top position. The announcement was made in a notification by the AMU.

"Naima Khatoon, Professor/Principal, Women's College, as the Vice-Chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University for a period of five years from the date on which she enters upon her office or the date on which she completes seventy years of age, whichever is earlier," the notification from the university said. The notification also mentioned that the university had sought permission from the Election Commission of India in view of the imposition of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) due to the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

"It is also stated that the Election Commission of India vide their letter dated 09.04.2024 has stated that the Commission has no objection, from the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) angle, to the proposal related to the appointment of Vice-Chancellor, AMU subject to the condition that no publicity shall be there and no political mileage may be derived from it," the notification added. According to the official website of Aligarh Muslim University, Professor Naima Khatoon served as Professor and Chairperson of the Department of Psychology before joining as Principal of Women's College in July 2014. She has been a Professor since July 2006, an Associate Professor since April 1998 and a lecturer since August 1988. Khatoon has also served at the National University of Rwanda, Central Africa for one year.

She holds a PhD degree in Political Psychology for which she worked at Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University. With her area of specialization in Clinical, Health, Applied Social and Spiritual Psychology, Khatoon also served as the Deputy Coordinator of UGC assisted Special Assistance Program on Spiritual Psychology in the Department of Psychology, AMU. The newly-appointed VC also delivered lectures at the University of Louis Ville, USA, University of Alba Lulia, Romania, Chulalongkorn University Bangkok, Hollings Centre, Istanbul, Turkey and Hollings Centre for International Dialogue, Boston, USA.

Khatoon has also authored, co-authored and edited six books and published several papers in the Journals of National and International repute. (ANI)

