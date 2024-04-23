Left Menu

India's Everest says its food products are safe after Hong Kong halts sale

Indian spice maker Everest Food Products said on Tuesday its products were safe, after authorities in Singapore asked an importer to detain one of them for inspection, following a sale ban in Hong Kong.

Reuters | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-04-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 11:23 IST
India's Everest says its food products are safe after Hong Kong halts sale
  • Country:
  • India

Indian spice maker Everest Food Products said on Tuesday its products were safe, after authorities in Singapore asked an importer to detain one of them for inspection, following a sale ban in Hong Kong. Only one of 60 Everest products had been held for examination, Rajiv Shah, a company director, told Reuters in a statement, adding they were safe, and there was no need for concern.

"Exports are cleared only after receiving necessary clearances and approval from the laboratories of the Spice Board of India," he said. In a notification this month, Singapore's food safety authority asked domestic importers to recall and temporarily hold the item, fish curry masala.

The action came after a Hong Kong regulator ordered a sales ban on some Everest items, allegedly because they contained a cancer-causing pesticide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024