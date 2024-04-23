JPMorgan CEO Dimon says US economy is booming

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy was booming and consumer spending continued to be resilient.

The U.S. economic boom is "unbelievable," Dimon told the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday. "Even if we go into recession, the consumer's still in good shape," he said.

Still, he reiterated caution about the potential economic impact of deficit spending, inflation and geopolitical conflicts.

