Mumbai: At least three fall into septic tank of under-construction building

Around three to four people fell into a septic tank of an under-construction building in Mumbai's Malad area on Wednesday, officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Civic officials said that three people have been rescued from the septic tank, which was approximately 40-foot-deep and sent to the trauma care hospital.

There is no further update about the condition of the victims, the BMC said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

