Brazil ex-president Bolsonaro hospitalized again with skin infection
- Country:
- Brazil
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Sunday he had to be hospitalized again in the northern city of Manaus due to a skin infection caused by a bacteria, adding there is no forecast for when he could be discharged. Bolsonaro said on social media he was hospitalized again with erysipelas, a skin disease which he had in 2022 and again on Saturday, when he was also briefly hospitalized, according to a spokesperson.
Bolsonaro is ineligible for political office until 2030 for spreading electoral misinformation during the 2022 election, when he lost a bid for reelection to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. He also has been formally accused by police of fraud related to his COVID-19 vaccination records.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Manaus
- Brazilian
- Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
- COVID-19
- Bolsonaro
ALSO READ
Brazilian DJ Alok infuses his dance music with indigenous songs
IAEA Presents Report on Nuclear Energy to G20 under Brazilian Presidency
Entertainment News Roundup: Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' is a love letter to stunt performers; Brazilian DJ Alok infuses his dance music with indigenous songs and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift fans descend on London pub name-checked on album; Brazilian DJ Alok infuses his dance music with indigenous songs and more
Brazilian Authorities Inter Deceased Migrants Found on Abandoned Boat from Africa