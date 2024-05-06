Left Menu

Brazil ex-president Bolsonaro hospitalized again with skin infection

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 06-05-2024 02:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 02:09 IST
  • Brazil

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Sunday he had to be hospitalized again in the northern city of Manaus due to a skin infection caused by a bacteria, adding there is no forecast for when he could be discharged. Bolsonaro said on social media he was hospitalized again with erysipelas, a skin disease which he had in 2022 and again on Saturday, when he was also briefly hospitalized, according to a spokesperson.

Bolsonaro is ineligible for political office until 2030 for spreading electoral misinformation during the 2022 election, when he lost a bid for reelection to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. He also has been formally accused by police of fraud related to his COVID-19 vaccination records.

