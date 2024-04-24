AICTE launches model curriculum framework for BBA programs

Left Menu

The Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Professor T.G. Sitharam, inaugurated the Model Curriculum Framework for Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) courses.

24-04-2024
The Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Professor T.G. Sitharam, inaugurated the Model Curriculum Framework for Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) courses on Wednesday. This framework encompasses BBA, BBA Honors, and BBA Honors with Research programs. Members of the Expert Committee, appointed by AICTE to develop the curriculum, were present at the launch.

The committee, headed by Vice Chancellor of Ambedkar University, Delhi, Prof. Anu Singh Lather, includes both academic professionals and industry experts to ensure that the comprehensive curriculum adequately prepares students for industry challenges. Professor T.G. Sitharam emphasized that the curriculum integrates fundamental management principles with global best practices. Additionally, a mandatory three-week induction program has been incorporated to enhance students' communication skills and acquaint them with current and future industry demands.

AICTE aims to equip students to tackle global management challenges upon course completion. Two-course durations are being offered: a three-year program spanning 6 semesters and a four-year program spanning 8 semesters. The three-year program comprises 120 credits, while the four-year program comprises 160 credits. The course structure is designed innovatively in alignment with the National Education Policy. Upon completion, students will be awarded a BBA for the three-year program and a BBA Honors or BBA Honors with Research degree for the four-year program. Indian Knowledge System (IKS), human behaviour and organization, Indian constitution, industrial visits/workshops, and mandatory internships are the salient features of this model curriculum.

This year, AICTE has expanded its purview to include BBA, BCA, and BMS courses and is actively developing curricula for them. Approximately 4200 institutions have received approval from the council thus far. AICTE has also launched a new scholarship for female students enrolled in BBA courses at AICTE-approved institutions. The council has also started a Faculty Development Program (FDP) for faculty members of AICTE-approved institutions. (ANI)

