Left Menu

Two killed in vehicle accident involving SP leader's vehicle in UP's Budaun

A lawyer was killed when his motorcycle was allegedly hit by an SUV belonging to Samajwadi Party district president Ashish Yadav here, police said on Monday. Rakesh Singh 45 was returning to Budaun when his motorcycle was hit by an SUV on Saturday night, the police said, adding that the victim was rushed to the hospital but died on the way.

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 06-05-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 12:44 IST
Two killed in vehicle accident involving SP leader's vehicle in UP's Budaun
  • Country:
  • India

A lawyer was killed when his motorcycle was allegedly hit by an SUV belonging to Samajwadi Party district president Ashish Yadav here, police said on Monday. Rakesh Singh (45) was returning to Budaun when his motorcycle was hit by an SUV on Saturday night, the police said, adding that the victim was rushed to the hospital but died on the way. The incident took place near a petrol pump on Sahsavan road in Mujaria police station area, the police said. They added that the SUV's number plate, which was recovered from the scene, helped them identify the vehicle. ''The SUV owner has been identified as Ashish Yadav and investigations are underway,'' Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Alok Priyadarshi said. An FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed the victim's brother, Umesh Singh, the police said. The FIR has been registered under sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Civil Lines police station, they added. A few lawyers raised slogans against Yadav alleging that the two-time MLA fled the scene after the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024