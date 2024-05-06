Two killed in vehicle accident involving SP leader's vehicle in UP's Budaun

A lawyer was killed when his motorcycle was allegedly hit by an SUV belonging to Samajwadi Party district president Ashish Yadav here, police said on Monday. Rakesh Singh (45) was returning to Budaun when his motorcycle was hit by an SUV on Saturday night, the police said, adding that the victim was rushed to the hospital but died on the way. The incident took place near a petrol pump on Sahsavan road in Mujaria police station area, the police said. They added that the SUV's number plate, which was recovered from the scene, helped them identify the vehicle. ''The SUV owner has been identified as Ashish Yadav and investigations are underway,'' Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Alok Priyadarshi said. An FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed the victim's brother, Umesh Singh, the police said. The FIR has been registered under sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Civil Lines police station, they added. A few lawyers raised slogans against Yadav alleging that the two-time MLA fled the scene after the accident.

