Coal India Concludes Sampling, Grading at 427 Mines; New Grades Effective from FY24
Coal ministry completes annual grading of 427 mines, making the new fuel grades effective from April 1. Samples analyzed in different labs for accuracy, with CCO overseeing the process.
The coal ministry on Wednesday said it has completed the annual exercise of sampling and grading of coal at 427 mines and the new fuel grade will be applicable from April 1 this year.
Of the total 427 mines, 331 are central public sector units, 69 under state governments and 27 private sector mines, the coal ministry said in a statement.
''To ensure the correctness of the grade, the samples drawn were analyzed in two different labs,'' it added.
The ministry further said, the process of ''declaration of annual grading of seams of mines as per laid down procedure has been completed'' and the declared grade will be applicable with effect from April 1, 2024.
The Coal Controller's Organisation (CCO), having its field offices at Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bilaspur, Nagpur, Sambalpur, and Kothagudem, carried out the exercise of drawing the coal samples and its analysis from coal and lignite mines for the ongoing financial year.
CCO, a subordinate office of the coal ministry, lays down the procedure and standard for sampling of dry fuel and inspects collieries to ensure the correctness of the class and grade of coal.
