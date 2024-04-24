Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation extends metro service beyond scheduled time in view of Lok Sabha polls

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited has extended the Metro Service in Bengaluru beyond the scheduled time of 11.55 pm to 00.35 am on April 27 ahead of Lok Sabha polls in the metro city on April 26. In a release, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said, "In view of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 held in Bengaluru on April 26, 2024, Nemma Metro is extending its last Train services from all its four seminal stations viz Nagasandra, Silk institute, Challaghatta, Whitefield (Kadugod) at 23.55 hrs (11.55 pm)."

The release said that the last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station Majestic towards all the four directions will leave at 00:35 am on April 27. "The last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station Majestic towards all four directions will leave at 00:35 hrs (00.35 am) on April 27. Commuters make take note of the above, for their travel convenience," the release added.

The Lok Sabha elections for 28 seats in Karnataka are scheduled to take place over two phases, with polling slated for April 26 and May 7. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.In 2019, the BJP won 25 out of the 28 seats, while the Congress party was only able to win one seat. (ANI)

